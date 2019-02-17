Nauert withdraws as nominee for US ambassador to UN

"I am grateful to President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations," Nauert said in a statement.

"However, the past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration."

Nauert is currently spokeswoman for the State Department and was nominated by Trump to replace Nikki Haley, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2018.