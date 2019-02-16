First lawsuit brought over Trump's national emergency declaration

Progressive non-profit organisation Public Citizen said in a statement it had filed the action in a federal district court in Washington on behalf of three Texas landowners and Frontera Audubon Society, a nature park in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We just sued Trump over his fake national emergency," Public Citizen said.

"If Trump gets away with this, there's no telling what the next concocted 'emergency' will be, who will be targeted and what emergency powers will be claimed. We refuse to tolerate this slide to authoritarianism."

They also argued their property would either be swallowed up by future wall construction or, in the case of the park, that rare birds would disappear from the area.

Critics have said that Trump's difficulties with Congress do not meet the criteria of the 1970s National Emergencies Act.

They say Trump's admission in his Friday announcement that "I don't need to do this" showed he was not justified in redirecting 3.6 billion dollars from military construction to the border wall.

"I can do a wall over a longer period of time. I don't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster," Trump said earlier Friday outside the White House.

Friday's move enables the president to access money to build hundreds of kilometres of physical barriers on the southern frontier.

Trump will use 8 billion dollars for the wall, of which 1.375 billion was appropriated by Congress for barriers, far below the president's demand of 5.7 billion to build some 377 kilometres of wall.