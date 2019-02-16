Merkel urges China to join arms talks to save INF treaty

While there were reservations on the part of China regarding the issue, disarmament is an issue that everyone was concerned about, Merkel says.

The United States announced at the beginning of the month that it was withdrawing from the INF effective from August 2 with the support of its NATO allies, citing Russian repeated infringements over years.

Another reason is that the 1987 INF binds only the US and Russia, while China is now reported to have almost 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges covered by the INF.