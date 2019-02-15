Trump to declare a national emergency to fund border wall

Normally, Congress holds the purse strings, meaning it determines budgets.

Both houses of Congress on Thursday voted for a funding bill which appropriates 1.375 billion dollars for specific types of physical barriers, but not Trump's demand for 5.7 billion for a wall.

Trump is now declaring he has 8 billion dollars for the border barriers, which includes Congress' appropriations. The rest of the money will rely on executive orders and the national emergency declaration.

In total, Trump plans to use the funds to build some 377 kilometres of physical barriers, which officials said will be bollard steel barriers.

He will take 600 million dollars from the Treasury Department's drug forfeiture fund and 2.5 billion from the Pentagon's drug interdiction programme, according to senior administration officials. Both of these would rely on executive orders.

He would then pull 3.5 billion from the Department of Defense's military construction budget, the officials said. This step would require a national emergency.

Congress had "not provided the money necessary to address the situation at the border," said acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. He insisted that the national emergency declaration is no different from past declarations and "this creates zero precedent."