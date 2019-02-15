U.S. and Iceland boost trade ties, discuss Arctic security

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the NATO ally in the north Atlantic on Friday, also to discuss security relations as well as China and Russia's growing presence in the Arctic.

"We have now established an economic dialogue between our two nations which I think will bear fruit quickly," Pompeo said at a press conference.

His visit comes amid increased interest in the Arctic, which has big reserves of oil, gas, gold, diamonds, zinc and iron.

With global warming melting polar ice, it may offer world powers new shipping routes - and naval interests - for trade between Asia, Europe and America’s east coast.

He said it was still unclear whether boosting economic ties could be done through a formal trade agreement "which if accomplished would be a really good outcome," or whether they would come from a set of common understandings to cut costs or reduce barriers.

"There is still unrealised potential in trade and our commercial relationship," Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said at the common press meeting.

Referring to increased competition in the Arctic region, foreign minister Thordarson said it was important that the Arctic remain a "peaceful, low tension area".

Iceland assumes the two-year rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council in May. It comprises Canada, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United States and Denmark, all of which have territory inside the Arctic Circle.