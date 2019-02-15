Nigeria’s Abubakar slams president Buhari in final rally

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed crowds of supporters in his home state of Katsina in the northwest, while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, held his last rally in his native Adamawa, in the northeast.

Buhari, 76, is seeking a second, four-year term of office on Saturday but is facing a strong challenge from Abubakar, 72, who has campaigned largely against the president's record in office.

There has been little or no reliable opinion polling but observers expect a close race, with results expected from early next week.

Some voters said they were faced with a stark choice between two ageing candidates of the political establishment who were becoming ill-suited to an increasingly young electorate.

Just over half of the 84 million registered voters are aged 18 to 35.