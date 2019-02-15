May loses vote on Brexit process amid opposition from eurosceptics

Lawmakers in the Commons, parliament's main elected house, voted by 303 to 258 against the government's motion supporting May's plans to seek last-minute changes to Britain's EU withdrawal agreement.

A group of eurosceptics in May's Conservative party abstained, condemning her minority government to defeat.

The eurosceptics were unhappy that the motion appeared to rule out the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on March 29 if no deal has been finalised by then.

They claimed that ruling out a no-deal Brexit would weaken May's negotiating position as she attempts to win concessions on a controversial "backstop" protocol to guarantee an open Irish border.