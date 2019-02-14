Pompeo: U.S. aims to 'get as far down the road as we can' with N. Korea

President Donald Trump announced last week he would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28.

"We are aiming to get this as far down the road as we can in what is now a couple of weeks," Pompeo told a news conference in Warsaw.

The United States has been demanding that North Korea give up a nuclear weapons programme that threatens the United States and Trump has been eager for a second summit even though the Singapore meeting produced only vague commitments from Kim and little concrete progress since.

North Korea for its part has been seeking a lifting of punishing U.S.-led sanctions, a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, and security guarantees.

South Korean media said Biegun told a South Korean parliamentary delegation that in Pyongyang the two sides agreed not to negotiate, but to make clear their respective positions, and they would seek to narrow their differences in the next round of talks.