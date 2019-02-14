Ireland under pressure over border plans for no-deal Brexit

A sign for 'No border' is seen on the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

But they said Dublin would soon have to come up with a plan to ensure the integrity of the EU's single market or face checks on its own goods coming into the rest of the bloc.

"Ireland can get transition periods or some temporary opt-outs on the border in the worst-case scenario," a senior EU diplomat said.

"But soon enough it will have to face up to the fact that either there is a border on the island or a border between Ireland and the rest of the EU," the person added.

EU diplomats and officials dealing with Brexit admit it is impossible to set up full border controls overnight as should theoretically be the case if the United Kingdom leaves the bloc without a divorce settlement on March 29.

Many in Britain, Ireland and the rest of the EU also fear the return of border checks could reignite violence and make checkpoints a target.

In 1998, Britain and Ireland made the Good Friday Agreement to end 30 years of sectarian violence over whether Northern Ireland should remain British or join the Irish Republic. With both states in the EU, checks along the 500-km (300-mile) land border ended.

"The Irish-Irish border is a European border. The Brexit issue is not a bilateral question between the Republic of Ireland and the UK. It's a European issue," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Brussels this month.

The threat that Ireland could lose at least some access to the EU market is not lost on Varadkar who in Brussels spoke of Dublin's readiness to protect the bloc's common economic area.

"It's core to our economic and industrial strategy, core to our prosperity," he said standing side-by-side with Juncker, promising Ireland would not become a "back door" to the EU.