13 killed in bus accident in North Macedonia

"Thirteen people were killed," Minister Venko Filipce told reporters. "There are more than 30 injured."

Speaking to AFP, Filipce added that "the number of dead may increase because there are people in surgery and in critical condition" following the accident which happened around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the capital Skopje. Around 50 people were on the bus.

Ilir Asani, head of the emergency centre at Skopje's main hospital, told local media that at least "five people were severely injured, including a pregnant woman".

A public prosecutor said it had launched a probe into the accident that occurred "when a bus of the company 'Durmo Tours'... crossed the barrier on the opposite side of the highway, then veered off the road and overturned near the village of Laskarci".