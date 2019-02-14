Trump blasts Venezuela over blocked US aid shipments

Again stressing that he had not ruled out military options, Trump said he was "sad" about the "turmoil" in the oil-rich Latin American nation.

"You'll see," he told reporters at a White House meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque, when asked if thousands of US troops could deploy.

Duque, whose country has taken in large numbers of Venezuelan refugees, also lambasted Maduro, saying that "obstructing the access of humanitarian aid is a crime against humanity."

The US aid, sitting on the Colombian side of the border with Venezuela, has become the latest flashpoint in the US-led push to topple Maduro, whose socialist government is bolstered by the military and backed by Russia and China.

Maduro accuses the United States of using the blocked aid shipments as pretext for an invasion.

However, much of Venezuela's population is in desperate need, lacking even basics like food and medicine.