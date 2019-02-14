Nigeria election candidates sign 'peace accord'

President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar joined other candidates to sign a "peace accord", in front of foreign observers, including Commonwealth head Patricia Scotland.

The signatories called on their supporters "to refrain from violence or any acts that may in any way jeopardise our collective vision of a free, fair and credible election".

"We also pledge to respect the outcome of free, fair and credible elections," they added.

Some 84 million people are registered to vote on Saturday in presidential and parliamentary elections. Polling for new state governors and state assembly members is on March 2.