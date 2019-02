On Wednesday, the Belarusian strongman arrived at the Black Sea resort of Sochi for three days of talks and skiing fun with Putin -- the two leaders' third meeting since December 25.

Meeting at the city that hosted the Winter Olympic Games in 2014, the Belarusian leader and Putin discussed closer integration between their two ex-Soviet countries before hitting the ski slopes.

The talks focused on key bilateral issues and "the prospects of integration process in Eurasia," the Kremlin said.