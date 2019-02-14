Washington to send more troops to Poland: US ambassador

US ambassador Georgette Mosbacher said there would be a major boost in the US military presence, in response to requests by Warsaw's rightwing government.

"It will be significant. It passes the hundred mark, the hundreds mark," she told the Financial Times, without specifying a timeline. "I think (the Poles are) going to get most of what they want."

The comments come as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headline a conference in Warsaw on security issues in the Middle East on Wednesday and Thursday that the US is co-hosting with Poland.

Pence and Polish President Andrzej Duda are also expected to finalise a deal on Wednesday allowing Warsaw to buy mobile rocket launchers worth $414 million (365 million euros) from the US.

Poland's government has been pushing for the United States to open a permanent military base on its soil, where American troops are already stationed on a rotational basis as part of NATO operations.