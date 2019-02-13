Six dead, 195 injured in Havana tornado

A shaken resident, recalling a night of terror, said she clutched her daughter and crouched down in her kitchen as the tornado came roaring in Sunday night.

"It was as if rocks were falling -- it was hail -- and I felt things beginning to fall. It lifted my entire roof and took everything away," said a sobbing Canaima Hernandez, 36.

Hernandez's Havana neighborhood, Regla, was one of the hardest hit by the tornado, which state media said was comparable in strength to the most powerful hurricanes.

Residents picked their way through overturned vehicles, collapsed walls, overturned lampposts and uprooted trees.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who confirmed the latest toll on Monday, toured the city's darkened streets visiting emergency crews, wrote on Twitter that damage was "severe."