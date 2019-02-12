Trump-Kim summit 'positive sign,' but no military shift

"The North Korean military remains formidable and dangerous, with no discernible differences in the assessed force structure, readiness, or lethality" over the past year, said General Robert Abrams, the head of the army forces in South Korea.

Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, agreed with a recent assessment of US intelligence officials who said North Korea is unlikely to totally disarm of its nuclear weapons. "We think it is unlikely that North Korea will give up all of its nuclear weapons or production capabilities, but seeks to negotiate partial denuclearization in exchange for US and international concessions," Davidson said in prepared testimony.

Trump is due to meet Kim in Vietnam at the end of the month for their second summit within a year.