U.S. citizens demonstrate for wall while migrants wait on the U.S. border

The demonstrators gathered at the border where an existing barrier ends as they called for a wall to continue further.

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to visit El Paso on Monday (February 11) where he will host a rally Monday night.

Meanwhile, security remained tight on the border further east near Piedras Negras where some 2,000 migrants have gathered as they hope to cross into Texas.

The migrants are in a temporary shelter that is being guarded by military police in riot gear.

Many are seeking passage into the United States, but some who have permission to stay in Mexico are considering working locally.