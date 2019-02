"Two bodies have been found, a woman and a child," Lyon prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said, adding that an investigation had been launched into the cause of the fire.

Another four people suffered minor injuries. One of them, encouraged by neighbours who caught him, jumped from the second floor, AFP reported.

The man told witnesses that his pregnant wife and child were still inside, suggesting that he was likely the husband of the woman and the father of the child who died, the news agency said.