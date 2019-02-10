At least six killed in Chilean flooding, landslides

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 8:17 AM
  • After heavy rainfall in northern Chile – Archived
    After heavy rainfall in northern Chile – Archived
Sharjah 24 – dpa: At least six people have been killed in northern Chile after heavy rain led to landslides and flooding, local media reported on Saturday.
Thousands of people were left without electricity in the city of Arica and the town of Alto Hospicio, according to La Nacion newspaper, while a road linking Alto Hospicio and the city of Iquique had to be closed due to mudslides.
 
Iquique was also partially evacuated following an order from the Interior Ministry.
 
President Sebastian Pinero visited the region, where he put forward a series of emergency measures.
 
The north of Chile has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday, while in the south of the country emergency services are fighting several wildfires.