At least six killed in Chilean flooding, landslides

Thousands of people were left without electricity in the city of Arica and the town of Alto Hospicio, according to La Nacion newspaper, while a road linking Alto Hospicio and the city of Iquique had to be closed due to mudslides.

Iquique was also partially evacuated following an order from the Interior Ministry.

President Sebastian Pinero visited the region, where he put forward a series of emergency measures.

The north of Chile has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Thursday, while in the south of the country emergency services are fighting several wildfires.