Taiwan's China Airlines cancels flights due to strike by pilots

At a news conference Friday morning, the airlines updated the number of flights from Friday to Sunday affected by the strike.

Among the destinations which will see flights to or from Taiwan cancelled are Los Angeles, Manila, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

It is the first time that air travel in Taiwan has been disrupted by a strike during a Lunar New Year holiday, according to state-run Central News Agency.

Taiwan's nine-day break for Lunar New Year will end on Sunday.

It remains unclear how long the strike will go on.

More than 20 pilots joined Lee to wave banners reading "Ensure Aviation Safety!" and "Reject Overwork!" to show their support.

More than 700 pilots of the union on Tuesday agreed to join the strike, according to Lee.