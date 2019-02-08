Russia: we would be open to U.S. proposals for new nuclear pact

Russia suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at the weekend after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Russia ends what it says are violations of the pact, allegations rejected by Moscow.

The 1987 treaty eliminated the medium-range missile arsenals of the world's two biggest nuclear powers, but leaves other countries free to produce and deploy them.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he would like to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty.