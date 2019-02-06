Genoa bridge to undergo reconstruction

The Morandi Bridge collapsed on August 15, 2018. The bridge failure may have been caused by a collapsed stay.

According to Italian news site ANSA, the remaining parts of the bridge will be demolished and removed between February 6 and 8.

Engineering.com reports that the new bridge will be built with weight bearing columns instead of the A-frame, cable-stayed design of the previous bridge.

Renzo Piano is the architect behind the design of the new bridge. He is also the architect behind The Shard in London and the Whitney Museum in New York. Piano is Genoese and has designed the bridge free of charge, calling it an act of 'civic spirit.'

The new steel bridge will measure 1,100 meters in length. Its deck will be supported by reinforced concrete beams positioned at 50-meter increments. The bridge is set to be completed in 12 months once construction begins.