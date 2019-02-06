Trump urges unity in State of the Union speech

But opposition Democrats almost instantly rejected the overture, while Trump's steadfast insistence on building US-Mexico border walls promised new political strife in the near future.

At times joking, at times impassioned, Trump told Congress and a huge television audience that "we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good."

Trump touted what he hopes will remain his strongest card with voters "the hottest economy anywhere in the world." He also called for a bipartisan push to eradicate the AIDS epidemic in the United States in a decade.