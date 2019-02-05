Comedian ahead in unpredictable Ukraine presidential poll

As the deadline for candidate nomination expired overnight, surveys showed Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

But with a record number of candidates in the race, the vote remains highly unpredictable.

"Thirty people have been registered, this is an all-time high," commission spokesperson Kostyantyn Khivrenko told AFP, saying the documents of about 40 potential candidates are also being considered.

Zelensky, 40, has tapped into widespread frustrations with the country's political class and the slow pace of reforms.

Various recent polls put him at between 19 and 23 percent, with Tymoshenko and Poroshenko several points behind, varying between second and third place.