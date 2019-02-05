Merkel says more security needed on Chinese firms

Speaking at Keio University in Tokyo, Merkel said there was a "big debate" in Germany about using Huawei equipment, with growing calls to prevent the firm building 5G networks around the world.

Germany has taken a prudent approach so far, with the country's IT watchdog saying it had seen no evidence Huawei could use its equipment to spy for Beijing.

But Merkel said it was necessary to talk to Beijing "to make sure that the company does not simply give up all data that is used to the Chinese state, but that there are safeguards".

Merkel also said safeguards needed to be put in place to ensure that "when you are working in Germany, that the Chinese state cannot access the data on all Chinese products".

Huawei has quietly become a leading supplier of the backbone equipment for mobile networks, particularly in developing markets, thanks to cheaper prices.

But a growing number of Western states are turning their backs on Huawei, fearful that its equipment could be a Trojan horse for Beijing's security apparatus as Chinese laws require its firms to cooperate with intelligence services.

Huawei strenuously denies its equipment could be used for espionage.

"This will continue to be debated and discussed and it is also part of the discussion with the United States," said Merkel.

