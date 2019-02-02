ICC allows release of Ivory Coast's Gbagbo

Former Ivory Coast President Gbagbo appears before the ICC in The Hague

Conditions will be imposed on Gbagbo and his co-defendant, former youth minister Charles Ble Goude, after they relocate to a country that is willing to accept them and enforce the conditions, the ICC's appeals chamber said on Friday.

The conditions will be set out in a forthcoming written judgement, the court said.

Gbagbo had been charged with human rights violations committed after Ivory Coast's disputed 2010 presidential election, which saw 3,000 people killed and about half a million others displaced.

He was acquitted on January 15, but the prosecution appealed the order for his release, fearing he would not return for a possible appeal process.

Gbagbo, who said the charges against him had been politically motivated, has been defending himself before the ICC since 2016. The trial against him began in January that year on charges of murder, rape, other inhumane acts and persecution allegedly committed in post-election violence between December 16, 2010, and April 12, 2011.

He was the first former head of state to have been tried by the ICC.