Mexico stepping up efforts to combat oil theft at state-controlled refineries

Soldiers excavate as they keep watch at an area where thieves steal oil, in Hidalgo state

Navy helicopters are patrolling areas where pipelines running from refineries have been tapped and oil illegally siphoned off.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled a plan to increase the use of the nation's military to combat the problem at a news conference at the end of December.

Criminal gangs have for years used fuel theft as a way to supplement their income, hurting Mexico's refineries and bleeding money from state coffers.

Mexico's defense minister also said in December that the military's security presence would be increased at key oil installations to better monitor distribution of fuel.