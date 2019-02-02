Fifteen candidates register to run for president in Slovakia

Two women are among those vying for the top job, parliament speaker Andrej Danko said Friday after the nomination deadline expired.

Current President Andrej Kiska, who has been in office since 2014, said several months ago that he would not seek a second five-year term.

Recent surveys indicate that the current front-runners in the race for Slovakia's head of state are Maros Sefcovic, the EU's energy commissioner and political independent who is supported by the ruling centre-left Direction Social Democracy (Smer-SD), and Robert Mistrik, a scientist and former member of the centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party.

Slovakia's first round of voting will take place on March 16.