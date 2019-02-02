US's Bolton: Military intervention not imminent in Venezuela

Asked if U.S. military intervention was imminent or by Brazil or Colombia or a combination of all three nations Trump adviser John Bolton told the Hugh Hewitt radio show: "No."

"The president said all options are on the table. But our objective is a peaceful transfer of power," he said.

The Trump administration is seeking to squeeze Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power and had backed opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido amid global jockeying over power in Caracas.