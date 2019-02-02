US's Bolton: Military intervention not imminent in Venezuela

  • Saturday 02, February 2019 in 7:01 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Military intervention in Venezuela by the United States is not imminent, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser said on Friday, but reiterated that all options remain on the table.
Asked if U.S. military intervention was imminent or by Brazil or Colombia or a combination of all three nations Trump adviser John Bolton told the Hugh Hewitt radio show: "No."
 
"The president said all options are on the table. But our objective is a peaceful transfer of power," he said.
 
The Trump administration is seeking to squeeze Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power and had backed opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido amid global jockeying over power in Caracas.