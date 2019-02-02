U.S. border patrol carry out security drills near Mexican border crossing points

Reuters video shot from Ciudad Juarez on Thursday (January 31) in Mexico showed officers in riot gear and using gas.

At the Tijuana crossing point late on Friday (January 30), officers laid out barb wire as part of another security operation.

Trump has hardened his stance on immigration, and specifically against the caravan of migrants. He has sought to suspend the granting of asylum to migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, seeking fresh ways to block thousands of Central Americans travelling in caravans from entering the United States. He has also said any migrants seeking asylum will have to wait in Mexico whilst the claim is heard.