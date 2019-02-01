Pompeo: Russia has jeopardised the United States' security interests

"Russia has jeopardised the United States' security interests and we can no longer be restricted by the treaty while Russia shamelessly violates it," Pompeo said. He insisted the U.S. had raised concerns over non-compliance with Moscow more than 30 times.

If Russia does not return to compliance within six months "the treaty will terminate," he said, while adding that Washington is ready to continue arms control talks with Moscow.

"The United States is hopeful we can put our relationship with Russia back on a better footing, but the onus is on Russia to change course from a pattern of destabilising activity not just on this issue but many others as well," Pompeo said.