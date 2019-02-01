Trump touts progress in China trade talks

President Donald Trump on Thursday radiated optimism about the current trade talks with China.

This after two days of intense negotiations with China's Vice Premier Liu He in Washington. The talks were capped with a meeting in the Oval Office, during which both sides appeared hopeful.

As a sign of goodwill, He said China would buy 5 million tons of U.S. soybeans after some purchases had been suspended earlier in the trade dispute.

Trump also said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to seal the deal, but no specific plans for the meeting with Xi were announced.