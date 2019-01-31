As death toll in Brazil nears 100, Vale dam disaster relatives lose hope

  • Thursday 31, January 2019 in 12:17 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Brazilian rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 99 people buried after the rupture last week of a Vale tailings dam, and with over 250 people still missing, relatives at the disaster site are fast losing hope.
No survivors have been found in the area of the dam burst since Saturday, indicating the death toll could rise to as many as 360 people, which would make it Brazil's deadliest-ever mining accident.
 
Some relatives of people unaccounted for are joining rescue teams in the hope of at least finding their loved ones' bodies, buried after the dam on Friday released a river of slurry - the muddy byproduct of iron ore processing.
 
U.N. human rights experts earlier on Wednesday called for an official investigation into the disaster. Baskut Tuncak, a U.N. expert on the disposal of hazardous substances, urged Brazil to prioritize dam safety evaluations and block new tailing dams until safety could be ensured.