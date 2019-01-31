As death toll in Brazil nears 100, Vale dam disaster relatives lose hope

No survivors have been found in the area of the dam burst since Saturday, indicating the death toll could rise to as many as 360 people, which would make it Brazil's deadliest-ever mining accident.

Some relatives of people unaccounted for are joining rescue teams in the hope of at least finding their loved ones' bodies, buried after the dam on Friday released a river of slurry - the muddy byproduct of iron ore processing.

U.N. human rights experts earlier on Wednesday called for an official investigation into the disaster. Baskut Tuncak, a U.N. expert on the disposal of hazardous substances, urged Brazil to prioritize dam safety evaluations and block new tailing dams until safety could be ensured.