Norway plans to build a 'floating tunnel' under the sea

It currently takes 21 hours and 7 ferry crossing to travel between these two cities, according to NPR.

The new Coastal Highway Route would include bridges as well as submerged floating tunnels that would connect different fjords, CNN reports. It is expected to cut travel time by half.

The floating tunnels would be installed around 30 meters under the water, according to CNN.

The tunnels would be anchored to the seabed or to pontoons which would float on the surface of the water, CNN reports. This will help in stabilising the structure. It will then function as an ordinary tunnel, allowing vehicles to drive from one end to the other.

If Norway succeeds, this could be the world's first underwater floating tunnel.