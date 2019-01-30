Germany says renegotiation of Brexit deal 'not on the agenda'

The British parliament voted on Tuesday for Prime Minister Theresa May to go back to the European Union to try to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit from the EU and remove the controversial 'backstop' arrangements for Northern Ireland.

"The opening of the exit agreement is not on the agenda," Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin, echoing comments from across the bloc.

Siebert said May needed to give Brussels "concrete explanations" over the plan for Northern Ireland, which will share a border with EU member state Ireland after Brexit.

British lawmakers have proposed suggestions over how an open border can be achieved without recourse to the backstop, which would keep the British province in a customs union with the EU if a future trading relationship is not agreed.

An open border is seen as crucial to maintaining peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence.

The backstop features in the withdrawal agreement, and it remains to be seen if Britain's request for legally-binding changes to the backstop can be agreed with the EU without the deal being reopened.

British lawmakers also voted on Tuesday to instruct May to avoid a no-deal Brexit when Britain is set to leave the EU on March 29.

"The German government welcomes the fact that the British House of Commons has voted not to leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement. That has been our conviction for a long time," Seibert added.

If a deal with the changes to the backstop is not agreed in time, Britain faces a departure from the EU with no deal. An extension to the negotiating time remains possible.