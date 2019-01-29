Abe vows Kim meeting to 'break shell of mutual distrust'

In a major policy speech to mark the opening of parliament, Shinzo Abe also vowed to push Sino-Japan ties "to a new stage" and pledged a record budget to improve crumbling infrastructure in the world's third-biggest economy.

Abe gave no timeframe for a potential meeting with the North Korean leader but the comments came as Kim has ordered preparation for a second summit with US President Donald Trump, likely towards the end of next month.

The conciliatory message contrasted sharply from a year ago, when Abe used the same parliamentary address to set out a hardline approach, pledging to "compel North Korea to change its policies" and describing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes as an "unprecedentedly grave and urgent threat".

Abe has long sought to resolve an emotional row related to North Korean agents' abduction of Japanese nationals during the Cold War era to train Pyongyang's spies.

Pyongyang released what it said were the five survivors in 2002, and said eight others it admitted kidnapping had all died.

North Korean authorities have given no public indication of any willingness to meet Abe, while Pyongyang's state media regularly excoriate Japan over its past history and Abe for ramping up defence spending.