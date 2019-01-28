Russia marks 75 years since WWII Siege of Leningrad

A parade in what is now Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, was set to demonstrate the country's military might, including the controversial Iskander-M missile system.

The United States alleges that a member of the Iskander-M family of missiles, the 9M729, violates a decades-old, bilateral treaty banning mid-range, ground-based nuclear weapons.

The parade, in the vast Palace Square, was also to feature the advanced S-400 missile system and dozens of other equipment, along with 2,500 military personnel, state media reported.