Russia marks 75 years since WWII Siege of Leningrad

  • Monday 28, January 2019 in 9:54 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Russia was on Sunday marking 75 years since the devastating World War II Siege of Leningrad, which claimed the lives of more than half a million civilians.
A parade in what is now Russia's second largest city, St Petersburg, was set to demonstrate the country's military might, including the controversial Iskander-M missile system.
 
The United States alleges that a member of the Iskander-M family of missiles, the 9M729, violates a decades-old, bilateral treaty banning mid-range, ground-based nuclear weapons.
 
The parade, in the vast Palace Square, was also to feature the advanced S-400 missile system and dozens of other equipment, along with 2,500 military personnel, state media reported.