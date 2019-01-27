Venezuela suspends expulsions of US diplomats

The remaining diplomats may stay in the US embassy in Caracas, according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry statement.

The ministry said that it is now negotiating the establishment of a U.S. interests office in Venezuela and will allow U.S. embassy personnel to remain in the country while talks take place.

Talks about an interest section will have a 30-day limit and if no agreement is reached embassy personnel will then have to leave the country, according to the statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had given Washington a 72-hour deadline to pull out its diplomats.