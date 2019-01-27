Boy trapped in Spain well found dead after 13-day rescue effort

The body of the boy named Julen, was found at a depth of 70 metres, local television reported, citing the regional government.

He had fallen down the 107-metre-deep well on January 13 while on an outing with his parents near Malaga, in southern Spain.

According to media reports, the well was dug illegally. The well only has a diameter of 25 to 30 centimetres.

For days, rescue workers had kept digging in a bid to reach the boy, although there had been no signs of life.

Rescuers also did not know at what depth they could expect to find the child in the narrow well.

Camera images had revealed a bag of sweets at a depth of some 70 metres that the boy had carried with him.

Experts had earlier told Spanish media they were not ruling out the possibility of finding the boy alive.

Rescue workers who tried to dig a second hole parallel to the well were stymied by increasingly rocky ground, which hampered their efforts.