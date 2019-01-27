17 dead as twin bombing hits southern Philippines church

The first blast occurred inside the Catholic church on war-torn Jolo on Sunday morning as mass was being celebrated, and was followed by a second explosion in the parking lot as troops responded, regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana told AFP.

Photos issued by the regional police showed debris scattered near the church's entrance and a damaged military truck with a broken windshield.

Five soldiers and 12 civilians were killed while 57 others were wounded, he added.

However the national police chief Oscar Albayalde put the death toll at 19, with 48 people wounded.

The military said it airlifted some of the wounded to the nearby city of Zamboanga for medical treatment.