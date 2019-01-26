Seven dead in air accident over Italian alpine glacier

A helicopter and a small aircraft crashed over the Rutor glacier in the Valle d'Aosta region, near the French border, the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS) wrote on Twitter.

A team of rescuers, including doctors and firefighters with metal-cutting equipment, were sent to the scene.

The CNSAS said the victim count was provisional. Search efforts were suspended for the night and would resume early on Saturday, the corps added.

According to the ANSA news agency, two people are still missing.

In the winter, the Rutor glacier is used by heli skiers, people who ski or snowboard off-piste using helicopters to reach the slopes rather than ski lifts or chair lifts.