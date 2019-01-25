Venezuela breaks off diplomatic ties with US

The announcement by Juan Guaido, 35, head of Venezuela's opposition-led legislature, came amid a fresh wave of deadly street clashes on Wednesday.

He declared himself acting leader of the oil-rich nation, which has lurched into economic chaos and violence under Maduro, 56.

The Socialist government responded by warning that the top military leadership would come out Thursday "in support of the constitutional president", Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

He added the military would show "backing for the sovereignty" of Venezuela.

That was a warning shot to Maduro's foreign critics as they rallied behind Guaido.

US President Donald Trump declared Maduro "illegitimate" and called the National Assembly legislature "the only legitimate branch of government."

A furious Maduro responded to the US move by breaking off diplomatic ties with the "imperialist" US government, giving its diplomats 72 hours to leave.