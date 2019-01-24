Malaysian royals elect new king after surprise abdication

  • Former Malaysian King Sultan Mohammed V
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Members of Malaysia's royal families on Thursday elected Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah as the new king, following the unexpected abdication of the previous monarch.
Sultan Abdullah, 59, ruler of the central state of Pahang, will formally take over the throne on Jan. 31 for a five-year term, the keeper of the rulers' seal said in a statement.
 
Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy with the king assuming a largely ceremonial role, including acting as custodian of Islam in the Muslim-majority country. The king's assent is needed for the appointment of a prime minister and various senior officials.
 
Malaysia's nine royal households take turns to provide a king, who is chosen through a vote in a Council of Rulers, made up of the nine households, most of which are led by a sultan.
 
The king is elected for a five-year term.