After upstaging Maduro, Venezuela's Guaido seeks to keep up pressure

Guaido won diplomatic backing from the United States and governments across Latin America on Wednesday after declaring himself interim president before an ebullient crowd of supporters, who thronged the streets of Caracas in hopes of change.

The 35-year-old industrial engineer, has promised free and fair elections, a transition government to end the country's hyperinflationary economic debacle, and an amnesty for military officers if they help push Maduro from power.

He now faces the daunting task of pushing forward the transition plan without control over crucial state institutions and an armed forces that has disavowed him.

Foreign backing could allow Guaido to raise funds abroad to obtain food and medicine for a population struggling under economic crisis, Rodriguez said, but he would face challenges in getting goods through ports controlled by Maduro allies.

Guaido on Wednesday promised that humanitarian aid would be distributed with the oversight of the congress, adding that the opposition was planning a march for the first week of February to demand access to foreign assistance.

He did not announce activities for the coming days.

A spokesman did not respond to a message seeking details.

Many opposition sympathizers worry he could be arrested like other political activists, including his mentor Leopoldo Lopez, who remains under house arrest for his involvement in 2014 street protests.

With the country's economy falling apart and annual inflation approaching 2 million percent, Maduro has relied extensively on the military to maintain power.

Military commanders, including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, have so far promised to stick with Maduro and disavow Guaido.