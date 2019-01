Heavy rain and strong winds buffeted parts of Sulawesi island overnight, swelling rivers that burst their banks and inundated dozens of villages in nine southern districts, as well as parts of the provincial capital Makassar.

Five people were found dead in Jeneponto district, while three people were killed in Gowa, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said.

At least four people are missing but authorities say data is still being collected across hard-hit areas.