U.N. rebukes Europe for failing to allow rescued migrants to land

Libya, wracked by violence, is no refuge, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesman, Charlie Yaxley, said.

An estimated 170 migrants were lost in the Mediterranean in two incidents involving dinghies that left from Libya and Morocco, migrant organisations said on Saturday.

Private rescue ships have been restricted from conducting search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean, putting more lives unnecessarily at risk, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said.

UNHCR denounced "politicking around sea rescues" by European states that have restricted aid groups from conducting missions.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's interior minister, who has closed off Italian ports to humanitarian rescue vessels since a populist government came to power in mid-2018, has said the ports would remain closed to deter human traffickers.