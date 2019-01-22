Long-awaited bridge over River Gambia inaugurated

The bridge located on Gambian territory is an elegant work in light concrete more than a kilometre long. It crosses the River Gambia around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border post of Farafenni where the two leaders met for the inauguration, standing together in an open limousine.

The bridge project dates from the 1970s but faced numerous delays due to the changing relations between Dakar and Banjul. Construction finally began in 2015.

It will enable those who want to travel from the north of Senegal to its southern region of Casamance -- whose development has been hampered by its geographic isolation from the rest of the country -- to avoid having to take a detour of some 400 kilometres.

The toll bridge is now open for cars and starting in July to trucks and other heavy vehicles.