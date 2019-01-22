Police and anti-government protesters clash in Caracas

"We are the professional troop of the National Guard against the regime, which we completely repudiate. I need your help, take to the streets," a man who identified himself as the group's leader said in a video circulated on social media.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino issued a statement shortly afterward saying the soldiers had been arrested.

Before the attack on a National Guard command center in northern Caracas where they were captured, the men had assaulted another security post, taking four prisoners and making off with "weapons of war," the statement said.