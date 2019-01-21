Winter storm hammers northern Japan disrupting transport

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned that heavy snow and strong winds will continue hammering some parts of the northern island of Hokkaido into Tuesday.

The winter storm caused the cancellation of more than 30 flights and dozens of train services on the island, according to local newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun and train operator Hokkaido Railway company.

The storm brought gusts of up to 102.2 kilometres per hour in Cape Erimo and 65.9 kilometres per hour in Sapporo, the island's capital, the agency said.

A winter pressure pattern is expected to dump up to 40 centimetres of snow on the island over 24 hours until Tuesday noon (0300 GMT Tuesday), the agency said.