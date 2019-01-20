Death toll rises to 73 in Mexico fuel pipeline blast

At least 74 others were being treated at various hospitals, Hidalgo Governor Omar Fayad tweeted, adding that the aim was to "stabilize" the injured.

He said earlier on Saturday that many suffered severe or very severe injuries.

Several people had meanwhile been registered missing by relatives, according to local broadcaster Milenio TV. It was unclear whether they were dead or in hospital.

Many of the victims were so severely burned in the ensuing fireball that they could not be immediately identified.